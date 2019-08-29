Two 18 Foot Pythons Were Captured On The Same Day In South Florida

Both Pythons Were Captured In Separate Incidents In South Florida

August 29, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Python

monicadoallo

Categories: 
Animals
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Random & Odd News
Travel

Apparently alligators aren’t the only reptiles terrorizing Florida these days. On Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured not one, but two 18 foot long Burmese pythons. The FWC posted a photo of one of the pythons, and it is truly terrifying.

Monday was a busy day for The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as their Python Action Team announced they had captured a 17.9 foot Burmese python in Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida. Even for the FWC, that’s a pretty rare find, but on the same day, another 17.9 foot python was captured.

According to the FWC’s Facebook post, “This snake is quite a bit wider, weighing in at 121 pounds; that’s about 40 pounds heavier than the last one we featured.” While both these pythons were massive, they were still three inches shorter than the largest python ever captured in the area. These pythons alone are reason enough to stay away from south Florida.

Via Geek

Tags: 
Python
snake
Florida
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes