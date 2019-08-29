Two 18 Foot Pythons Were Captured On The Same Day In South Florida

Apparently alligators aren’t the only reptiles terrorizing Florida these days. On Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured not one, but two 18 foot long Burmese pythons. The FWC posted a photo of one of the pythons, and it is truly terrifying.

Monday was a busy day for The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as their Python Action Team announced they had captured a 17.9 foot Burmese python in Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida. Even for the FWC, that’s a pretty rare find, but on the same day, another 17.9 foot python was captured.

According to the FWC’s Facebook post, “This snake is quite a bit wider, weighing in at 121 pounds; that’s about 40 pounds heavier than the last one we featured.” While both these pythons were massive, they were still three inches shorter than the largest python ever captured in the area. These pythons alone are reason enough to stay away from south Florida.

Via Geek