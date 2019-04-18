If Margaritas Looked Like Matthew McConaughey They’d Look Like This

April 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Matthew McConaughey

Photo Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Food
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

We all know what car Matthew McConaughey is driving around in, but what drink do you think he’d order at the bar? 

Better yet what would Matthew McConaughey look like if he was a drink you could order at the bar? Twitter profile Texas Humor has come up with several possibilities, thanks to McConaughey’s very diverse movie characters.

Check out all the photos of Matthew McConaughey as a Margarita down below. Which "McConaRita" would you order, The Big Red, The Pink Dazed & Confused or the Blue Suede? 

Tags: 
Twitter
matthew mcconaughey
Margaritas
characters

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes