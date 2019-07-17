Single Dad From Texas Goes Viral For Asking His Daughter For Fashion Advice Before A Date

Dating can be scary no matter how old you are, and sometimes your kids can help you out.

Jeff Saville is just a single father from Friendswood, Texas who was getting ready for a date, who better to ask for fashion advice than his teenage daughter Carli.

The two exchanged messages, suggesting which shirt looked better and if it should be tucked in or not. Carli later posted a screenshot of the exchange on twitter with the caption, “Life with a single dad, asking for advice on date outfits, my heart.”

Carli revealed that her dads' date didn’t even show up, soon after posting the screenshots and pictures, her tweets went viral. Jeff has since received hundreds of messages and comments all from women asking to go out with him.

Life with a single dad, asking for advice on date outfits ---- my heart --❤️ pic.twitter.com/pymKUG6PHj — c a r l i (@saville_carliii) July 7, 2019

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle