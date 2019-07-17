Single Dad From Texas Goes Viral For Asking His Daughter For Fashion Advice Before A Date

July 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Man Picking Out Clothes

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Dating can be scary no matter how old you are, and sometimes your kids can help you out. 

Jeff Saville is just a single father from Friendswood, Texas who was getting ready for a date, who better to ask for fashion advice than his teenage daughter Carli. 

The two exchanged messages, suggesting which shirt looked better and if it should be tucked in or not. Carli later posted a screenshot of the exchange on twitter with the caption, “Life with a single dad, asking for advice on date outfits, my heart.”

Carli revealed that her dads' date didn’t even show up, soon after posting the screenshots and pictures, her tweets went viral. Jeff has since received hundreds of messages and comments all from women asking to go out with him. 

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle

Tags: 
Dad
dating
viral
Tweets
fashion advice
Daughter

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes