Twisted Sister Threatens Legal Action Against Politician For Song Use

January 2, 2019
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

It's a heavy metal showdown.

Dee Snider, lead singer of Twisted Sister, has gotten into a social media tiff with Clive Palmer.  The rock icon doesn't want the leader of the United Australia Party to use the band's 1985 hit song "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his political television ads: and has threatened to pursue legal action.

Check out how it's playing out (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE):

