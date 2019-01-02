Twisted Sister Threatens Legal Action Against Politician For Song Use

It's a heavy metal showdown.

Dee Snider, lead singer of Twisted Sister, has gotten into a social media tiff with Clive Palmer. The rock icon doesn't want the leader of the United Australia Party to use the band's 1985 hit song "We're Not Gonna Take It" in his political television ads: and has threatened to pursue legal action.

Check out how it's playing out (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE):

I will take credit for this since I personally notified Dee Snider of Palmer's bastardisation of Twisted Sister's song "We're Not Gonna Take It" as soon as I spotted the ad on tv. Snider's response to me when he found out about the Palmer travesty was "Fuck No"! Go get him, Dee! https://t.co/38SCaXlhH6 — Joe Calleri (@JDC9876) January 2, 2019

80s metal band Twisted Sister are mad about Clive Palmer using their song in his United Australia ads - with the lyrics "Australia ain't gonna cop it".



Clive told me "they should stay out of Australian domestic politics and stay where they are."https://t.co/5WGdVYm4t8 — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 2, 2019

Twisted Sister does not endorse Australian politician Clive Palmer, never heard of him and was never informed of Clive Palmer's use of a re -written version of our song Were Not Gonna Take It.

We receive no money from its use and we are investigating how we can stop it. — Jay Jay French (@jayjayfrench) January 1, 2019

No we do not endorse @PalmerUtdParty! We are contacting our legal team to address this and if that doesn't work...I'LL BE DOWN UNDER IN THREE WEEKS TO DEAL WITH IT MYSELF! https://t.co/h9T2O2GAkQ — Dee Snider (@deesnider) January 1, 2019

"We're Not Gonna Take It" is a song about EVERYONE'S right to free choice. "We've got the right to chose and there ain't no way we'll lose it!" The FIRST LINE of the first verse! Clive Palmer and the @PalmerUtdParty are NOT pro choice...so THIS AIN'T HIS SONG! — Dee Snider (@deesnider) January 2, 2019

Here’s one thing I thought I’d never say, I’m on Twisted Sister’s side — Mikey Robins (@MikeyRobins) January 2, 2019

