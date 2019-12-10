Turns Out John Wayne's Grandson Body Doubles As 'Mando' In 'The Mandolorian'

Fair warning: if you haven't seen Disney's "The Mandolorian", this post contains mild spoilers.

While it may be Pedro Pascal bringing Mando to life, it turns out one of his body doubles is related to a legendary Hollywood star.

John Wayne's grandson Brendan Wayne.

And in episode 4 titled "Sanctuary", Pascal only lent his voice to the role while Wayne and Lateef Crowder (Pascal's 2nd double) took the helm on screen.

Bryce Dallas Howard who directed the episode had this to say of Pascal's abscence. “He was in rehearsals for King Lear on Broadway.” “And so, while we were doing my episode, I wasn’t working with Pedro.”

“[Wayne] absolutely just brought everything to that character, and we were able to find the moments and figure them out together," she added.

Wayne also commented on his time in the role. "[Pascal] would ask me, and I would ask him the same question, which is, ‘Why did you move like this during that moment?’ We would go back and forth. The great thing about him is he’s not impressed with himself. He’s just an actor. And I mean that in the good way, not the bad way. He likes to learn and he likes to collaborate and he’s very good at it.”

-story via denofgeek.com