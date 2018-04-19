Turkey Walks into T-Moblie to Use the Restroom
April 19, 2018
He just wanted to use the phone to call his turkey friends.
A random turkey was spotted waking around downtown Boston, and of course someone with a camera took video. They just so happened to follow the turkey into a T-Mobile store, where he decided to drop a poop before leaving the scene of the crime. Even T-Mobile thought the situation was pretty funny.
The guy who had to clean up after the turkey probably didn't think so. Check out the clip below.
-- Not even a Turkey! Guess he thinks our Unlimited data plans are pretty fly and he couldn't help but gobble up our deals! -- *KananiB— T-Mobile (@TMobile) April 14, 2018
Nobody can turn down @TMobile and their unlimited data. #bostonturkey @universalhub pic.twitter.com/V2YAllrp5i— Corwin Wickersham (@corwick4) April 14, 2018
Via: Mashable