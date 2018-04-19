Turkey Walks into T-Mobile to Use the Restroom

April 19, 2018
Billy Kidd
He just wanted to use the phone to call his turkey friends.

A random turkey was spotted waking around downtown Boston, and of course someone with a camera took video. They just so happened to follow the turkey into a T-Mobile store, where he decided to drop a poop before leaving the scene of the crime. Even T-Mobile thought the situation was pretty funny.

The guy who had to clean up after the turkey probably didn't think so. Check out the clip below.

Via: Mashable

