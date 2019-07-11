Tupac's Break-Up Letter To Madonna On Sale

Tupac sent it from prison.

July 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA

Tupac's 1995 break-up letter to Madonna is going on sale. The then 24 year-old wrote a three-page handwriiten letter to 37 year-old Madonna from prison to break things off. Madonna tried to fight off the New York Supreme Court to her rights of ownership, but lost the battle.  The auction company Gotta Have Rock and Roll now has possesion of the letter.  The company gained possession of the letter from her past art consultant, Darlene Lutz.

The letter went live on Wednesday, and is to be auctioned off July 17th.  How much would you be willing to bid?  How does $100,000 minimum sound for this one of a kind memorobilia?

Source: USA Today

 

Madonna
Tupac Shakur
USA Today

