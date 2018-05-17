Tubs Of Cookie Dough Spilled All Over A Highway

Cookie Monster is probably crying right now.

In North Carolina, an 18 wheeler hauling tubs of raw cookie dough experienced a minor accident. It spilled all of its cargo onto the highway. Emergency officials told WECT 6 News that the cause of the spill was due to the driver being at a red light, and speeding off once the light turned green. The acceleration caused the tubs to roll back and the back doors to open, spilling the dough all over the highway.

About 20 roller carts of dough was spilled on to highway 17, luckily no one was injured during the accident. Check out the photo below of cookie dough on the highway.

Via: Mashable