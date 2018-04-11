The Trumps & The Obamas Will Not Attend Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding

It's THE wedding of 2018...Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be united in holy matrimony on May 19th. So why won't the Trumps and the Obamas be there for the occasion?

Well, to make a long story short, they weren't invited.

Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are planning a much smaller wedding than originally anticipated and simply didn't invite any political officials. In a statement released by Kensington Palace...

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders -- both U.K. and international -- is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household."

Sadly, because Prince Harry isn't next in line for the throne, there really isn't a need for the same political leaders we saw at William's wedding.