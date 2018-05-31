True Story! There's Clear Blue Water In Galveston!

Stop whatever you're doing and look...we have blue water in Galveston.

Now for those of us who grew up only ever knowing a brown Gulf of Mexico, this is a big deal. The reason the ocean off the Texas coast is so cloudy is because it's usually filled with mud from the Mississippi River, and this year there just hasn't been as much rain inland to wash the normal amount of silt into the Gulf.

Video of : Clear blue water in Galveston?

As a result, beautiful clear water - the kind you usually see in the Caribbean. And naturally, people are flocking to the beach to enjoy it while it lasts.