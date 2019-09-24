Troy Aikman’s Tweet About Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been in the NFL for three years now. In that short time, he has proven to be quite the athlete, in 2018 Mahomes was named the NFL’s MVP.

Most recently sports news site The Kansas City Athletic posted that Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns.

ICYMI: "Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games" https://t.co/VAJmRm9gmT — The Athletic Kansas City (@TheAthleticKC) September 23, 2019

Aikman was quick to respond, saying he has more Super Bowl titles than Mahomes. His response has since gone viral.

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

Aikman has completed 61.5% of his passes for 32,942 yards, 165 touchdowns, and 141 interceptions all in his 12 years with the cowboys. Mahomes on the other hand has completed 66.8% of his passes for 6,576 yards, 60 touchdowns, and only 13 interceptions.

Impressive, but Mahomes still has a ways to go before we compare him to Troy Aikman.

Via: USA Today