Woman Falls To The Floor After Trapeze Stunt Goes Wrong On "America's Got Talent"

Mary and Tyce appeared on last night's America's Got Talent, wowing their judges with their incredible trapeze, gravity-defying act.

Unfortunately, their act took an unexpected and horrifying turn when Mary fell some 20 feet to the ground while she was hanging in the air. The stunt involved Tyce hanging upside down, blindfolded, preparing to catch his wife as she did some cool flippy thing. Unfortunately, the grip just wasn't there, and he wasn't able to secure Mary's ankles after her flip.

Mary fell heavily to the floor, to the shock of the judges and audience, which included her mother and two-year-old son.

Video of Duo Transcend: Dangerous Trapeze Act Goes Wrong - America&#039;s Got Talent 2018

Fortunately, the floor was padded and soon after the fall, she stood up showing the audience she was ok and not injured seriously. The couple even tried to perform the stunt again, but the judges quickly shot that idea down. Mel B yelled, "No, it's fine! It’s fine." Guest judged Ken Jeong added, "This is not America's Got Perfection, it's America’s Got Talent, nobody can do this."

Despite the fall, Mary and Tyce were able to secure a spot moving forward in the competition, advancing to the live rounds at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Via People