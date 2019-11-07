First Trailer For Pixar’s New Movie 'Soul' Is Here!

Next Summer Disney and Pixar will release a brand new animated movie called Soul.

The movie will have Jamie Foxx voicing the character Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is playing jazz. He will discover his true self when he asks himself ‘Why am I here? What am I meant to be doing?’

The film also stars Tina Fey who voices the character of ‘22’, a soul who doesn’t think life on Earth is all it’s cracked up to be.

‘Soul’ hit theaters on June 19, 2020, you can check out the first trailer down below.