Fyre Festival Documentary Trailer Re-Cut With Scenes From Jurassic Park Is Hilarious

If the events of Jurassic Park really did happen, you could bet there would be multiple documentaries about what happened and who would be to blame for the whole thing.



Right now there are two documentaries about the catastrophe that was Fyre Festival available to stream on Hulu and Netflix. Both are different in their own right and tell us about what was really going on behind the scenes.



Now the YouTube channel The Nerdist has combined the trailer for Netflix’s Fyre, with footage from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises. Their final product couldn’t be more perfect and hilarious.



If you think about it the two are actually very similar, the only real difference is that the events of Fyre Festival actually happened. Both involve a rich man who purchased an island while trying lure in consumers and investors. Both promised a once in a lifetime experience, both had people tell them that this wasn’t going to work and both were a complete disaster.



Check out the re-cut trailer below, you might think that Jurassic Park really happened.

Video of Jurassic Fraud (Nerdist Remix)

Via: Movie Web