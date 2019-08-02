Trailer For New Patrick Swayze Documentary Will Make You Shed A Tear

August 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Patrick Swayze

Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
I Love The 80s
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

Hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since we lost Patrick Swayze. 

The Paramount Network has now produced a new documentary honoring the late actor. Swayze’s friends, family members, and former co-stars all make appearances and share stories about their time with Patrick. 

The documentary will also talk about all of Patrick’s athletic abilities and how he loved gymnastics, ballet dancing, and mixed martial arts.

“I Am Patrick Swayze’ premieres on the Paramount Network on Sunday, August 18th. Check out the trailer below, and try not to cry. 

Via: Movie Web

Tags: 
Patrick Swayze
documentary
trailer

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes