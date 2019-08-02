Trailer For New Patrick Swayze Documentary Will Make You Shed A Tear

Hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since we lost Patrick Swayze.

The Paramount Network has now produced a new documentary honoring the late actor. Swayze’s friends, family members, and former co-stars all make appearances and share stories about their time with Patrick.

The documentary will also talk about all of Patrick’s athletic abilities and how he loved gymnastics, ballet dancing, and mixed martial arts.

“I Am Patrick Swayze’ premieres on the Paramount Network on Sunday, August 18th. Check out the trailer below, and try not to cry.

Video of I Am Patrick Swayze Official Trailer | Paramount Network

Via: Movie Web