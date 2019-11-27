Pete Townshend Apologizes For His Comment On Keith Moon and John Entwistle

Pete Townshend posted an apology statement on Facebook after his comment in ‘Rolling Stone’ when he commented he was glad Keith Moon and John Entwistle are no longer around.

He told the Rolling Stone writer, “They were f***ing difficult to play with. They never, ever managed to create bands for themselves. I think my musical discipline, my musical efficiency as a rhythm player, held the band together.”

Townshend’s comments generated a lot of controversy and surprised many people. To take on the generated headlines and hurting Who fans with his comments Townshend wrote a lengthy apology on Facebook:

“I only hope that they know me well enough that I tell the truth as much as I can, but I also tell both sides and the upside is missing in the headlines. No one can ever know how much I miss Keith and John, as people, as friends and as musicians. The alchemy we used to share in the studio is missing from the new album, and it always feels wrong to try to summon it up without them, but I suppose we will always be tempted to try. To this day I am angry at Keith and John for dying. Sometimes it shows. It’s selfish, but it’s how I feel.”

