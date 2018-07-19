Tortilla Chips Spontaneously Combust Inside Texas Factory

In Texas, tortilla chips are serious business.

We understand this fact, which is why this is so gut-wrenching to see. Yesterday in Austin, firefighters were called to a tortilla chip factory after cases of waste from making delicious tortilla chips mysteriously exploded. The Austin Fire Department wrote, "Tortilla chips are big business around these parts. We take them seriously, as they are responsible for holding all manner of very important things—like queso, salsa, nachos, and various other sundry items that are critical to a Texan's everyday life and well-being. So imagine how distressed we were to be called to a fire at a tortilla chip factory earlier this week."

The factory was trying out new methods to discard of food waste safely and efficiently, and it feels whatever method they tried to use there did not work. Parts of the building outside as well as several crates of the tortilla waste were burned before the fire could be put out.

Luckily, nobody was injured as a result of the spontaneous explosions. And double luckily, there won't be any shortage of chips in the state, as it just waste that exploded.

Via My San Antonio