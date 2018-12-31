These Are The 7 Hidden Tacos You Can Order From Torchy’s Tacos Secret Menu

Have you tried any of the items off of Chick-Fil-A and Whataburger’s secret menu? They’re good don’t get us wrong, but they’re both fast food chains that basically serve sandwiches.

Now we have a menu for all you taco lovers out there.

Someone has discovered Torchy’s Tacos secret menu and the seven hidden tacos that most people have yet to try. Last week Business Insider announced that Torchy’s Tacos was the best taco chain in America, this secret menu proves that they might be right. These seven tacos can be ordered from any location and can only be served upon request.

The Trailer Park, Hillbilly Style

Served with chunks of fried chicken, spicy chorizo, chopped bacon, green chile queso, shredded cheese, pico, and poblano ranch. You might want to get it on a flour tortilla.

The Green Chile Pork, Missionary Style

Green chile pork with guacamole, pickled onions, cheese, and chipotle sauce. Recommend you double up on the tortilla with this one.

The Jack Of Clubs

For when your craving breakfast for dinner, the Jack of Clubs comes with fried eggs, black beans, potatoes, corn tortilla strips, cilantro, shredded cheese, sour cream, and Diablo sauce.

The Matador

Comes with Chopped brisket, grilled jalapenos, pickled onions, jack cheese, avocado, sour cream, and cilantro. This taco is special and is served on a crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a flour tortilla.

The Hipster

In case you’re in the mood for a fish taco you haven’t had yet try the Hipster. It comes with panko-fried tuna, bacon, green chiles, black beans, cojita cheese, and avocado sauce. Order this taco on a corn tortilla.

The Mad Cow

A beef Fajita taco with black beans, corn, cheese, and chipotle sauce served on a corn tortilla.

The Ace Of Spades

A Jalapeno sausage link, with chopped brisket, a runny fried egg, green chile queso, cilantro, mix of cheddar, jack, and cojita cheese, sour cream, with spicy house-made Diablo sauce served on a flour tortilla.

