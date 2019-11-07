Top Artist In Each Genre
Cleveland.com released a list of the top artist in each genre and also runner up's.
Blues: Muddy Waters
Runners-up: Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Bessie Smith, Howlin' Wolf
Country: Merle Haggard
Runners-up: Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Garth Brooks
Electronic/Dance: Kraftwerk
Runners-up: Daft Punk, Donna Summer, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys
Folk: Bob Dylan
Runners-up: Leadbelly, Joni Mitchell, Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez
Hip-Hop/Rap: Nas
Runners-up: Jay-Z, 2pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Rakim
Jazz: Miles Davis
Runners-up: Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, John Coltrane
Pop: Madonna
Runners-up: Michael Jackson, Prince, Taylor Swift, Frank Sinatra
R&B/Soul: Stevie Wonder
Runners-up: James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye
Reggae: Bob Marley
Runners-up: Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Toots and the Maytals, Bunny Wailer
Rock: Chuck Berry
Runners-up: The Beatles, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix