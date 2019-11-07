Cleveland.com released a list of the top artist in each genre and also runner up's.



Blues: Muddy Waters

Runners-up: Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Bessie Smith, Howlin' Wolf

Country: Merle Haggard

Runners-up: Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Garth Brooks

Electronic/Dance: Kraftwerk

Runners-up: Daft Punk, Donna Summer, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys

Folk: Bob Dylan

Runners-up: Leadbelly, Joni Mitchell, Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez

Hip-Hop/Rap: Nas

Runners-up: Jay-Z, 2pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Rakim

Jazz: Miles Davis

Runners-up: Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, John Coltrane

Pop: Madonna

Runners-up: Michael Jackson, Prince, Taylor Swift, Frank Sinatra

R&B/Soul: Stevie Wonder

Runners-up: James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye

Reggae: Bob Marley

Runners-up: Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff, Toots and the Maytals, Bunny Wailer

Rock: Chuck Berry

Runners-up: The Beatles, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix

Via Cleveland.com