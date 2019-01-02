The Top 10 Most-Pirated TV Shows Of 2018 Are...

It looks like Game of Thrones has fallen off its (pirated) throne...at least for 2018.

TorrentFreak has just released their list of the "Top 10 Torrented TV Shows of 2018" and for the first time in six years, the HBO drama didn't make the cut. The main reason? There weren't any new episodes in 2018.

The Walking Dead, the post-apocalyptic AMC drama, took the first spot: up from #2 where it's been since 2014.

Interestingly enough, full season downloads were excluded from this list: that top honor still belongs to Game of Thrones.

Here's the full Top 10 list of most-torrented shows:

The Walking Dead The Flash The Big Bang Theory Vikings Titans Arrow Supernatural Westworld DC's Legends of Tomorrow Suits

Source: MSN Entertainment

