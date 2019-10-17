Tony Romo Gets Pranked With A Fake Snake Out On The Golf Course

October 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Tony Romo

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Sports

What does Tony Romo do when he’s not commentating NFL games? He plays golf with other famous athletes. 

It’s always fun to mess with your friends when playing a round of golf. That's exactly what former NBA star Deron Williams did with Tony Romo. 

The two were playing a few holes at the Maridoe Golf Club over in Carrollton when Williams busted out a fake snake and placed it in front of Tony’s golf cart. At first, the former Cowboys QB didn’t notice it, but when he did he showed that he can jump pretty high. 

Check out the hilarious video below.  

I’m sorry @tony.romo I had to do it!!! ---------- All this proves is if they put u back there for a few snaps u could shake off them ankle tackles. Now on the other hand if that was a real snake the first time u walked by it you would have gotten bit. @hissalot strikes again. #gottem #hewasntready #gotstobemorecareful #puthimincoach #whitemencanjump #tonytoetap #dontlaughitcouldhappentoyou

A post shared by Deron Williams (@dwill8) on

Via: KSAT

Tags: 
Tony Romo
Deron Williams
Golf Course
Prank
Video
snake
fake

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes