Tony Romo Gets Pranked With A Fake Snake Out On The Golf Course

What does Tony Romo do when he’s not commentating NFL games? He plays golf with other famous athletes.

It’s always fun to mess with your friends when playing a round of golf. That's exactly what former NBA star Deron Williams did with Tony Romo.

The two were playing a few holes at the Maridoe Golf Club over in Carrollton when Williams busted out a fake snake and placed it in front of Tony’s golf cart. At first, the former Cowboys QB didn’t notice it, but when he did he showed that he can jump pretty high.

Check out the hilarious video below.

Via: KSAT