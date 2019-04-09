Tonight's The Night! Party On The Plaza To Celebrate Dirk!

April 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Features
Shows

Looks like tonight's the night. It's the final home game for Dirk Nowitzki. After 21 years with the Dallas Mavericks, #41 is hanging up the jersey.

If you have tickets to the game, it's going to be all Dirk all night long, including something special after the game. Now, if you don't have tickets, you can still celebrate Dirk tonight. Starting at 5:30PM, there's going to be a big ole party in Victory Plaza. There will be special appearances by the ManiAACS, the Mavs Dancers, Mavs Man, & Champ! They'll be showing the FOX Pregame Show LIVE on the big screen!

It should be a lot of fun for the whole family!

We love you Dirk! Thanks for the last 21 years and an NBA Championship!

Tags: 
Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Mavericks
Basketball
NBA
Retirement
final home game
victory plaza
party
pregame

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes