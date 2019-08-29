Batman Director Says Tommy Lee Jones “Was Not Kind” To Jim Carrey

‘Batman Forever’ is one of the few Batman movies no one talks about. It’s not as bad as 'Batman & Robin' or is even considered to be a classic like Adam Wests 1966 film or Tim Burton's 1989 'Batman'.

The one thing did come out of ‘Batman Forever’ was Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones’ on set feud. In the past, Jim Carrey has said that Tommy Lee Jones did not like working with him and that Jones told him to his face “I hate you. I really don't like you and I cannot sanction your buffoonery."

In a recent interview with Vulture, ‘Batman Forever’ director Joel Schumacher confirmed that those stories about Jim and Tommy were true.

“He was fabulous on The Client. But he was not kind to Jim Carrey when we were making Batman Forever. Tommy is, and I say this with great respect, a scene stealer. Well, you can’t steal the scene from Jim Carrey. It’s impossible. And, I think it irked Tommy."

When asked if Jones tried to steal the scene from Jim, Schumacher said Jones didn’t act the way an Oscar-winning actor should.

“No, he wasn’t kind to Jim. He did not act towards Jim the way an Oscar winner with a star on Hollywood Boulevard, being the oldest member of the cast, and having such a distinguished career and the accolades to go with it, should have acted towards Jim. But what happens on the set stays on the set.”