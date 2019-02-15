Tommy Lee Gets Married To Social Media Star On Valentines Day

What did you do on Valentines Day? Spend the evening at home with a loved one? Looks like everyone in Hollywood was getting hitched while you were taking it easy.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have gotten engaged on Valentines Day, but Tommy Lee got married on V-Day.

The Motley Crue drummer tied the knot after proposing to social media star Brittany Furlan last Valentines Day. Getting married to a rock star on Valentines Day sure beats a box of chocolates.

Both Lee, 56, and Furlan, 32, shared the news by posting a picture of their dogs Neena Da Weena and Wicket dressed as the bride and groom on Instagram. Lee captioned the photo with “Holy sh******!!!! We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs. Lee” Check out their cute dogs all dressed up down below.

Furlan started gaining attention on social media through Vine; she now has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. This will mark Tommy’s fourth time getting married, and will be Furlan’s first. The two began dating back in 2017.

Via: USA Today