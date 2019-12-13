Tom Petty's Widow And Daughters End Legal Battle

New documents have said that the legal battle is over between Tom Petty's widow and daughters.

Dana Petty and her daughters Adria and Annakim Petty have settled issues and are dropping the lawsuits against each other.

This dispute blocked Wildflowers box set to come out on time of the 25th anniversary of the album.

Dana said that her daughters made it more difficult of a task and the daughters wanted to extend Tom Petty's brand into merchandise and it would be sad and not what Tom Petty stood for.

“[T]here’s so much more in the vault, so much more that we tried to put on this record, that everyone needs to hear, I just don’t want them to think we’re greedy, because it’s not about the money – it’s about getting the stuff out there for the world to love,” Dana said after the release of posthumous box set An American Treasure in 2018.

Via Ultimate Classic Rock

