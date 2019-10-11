Tom Pettys Stolen Memorabilia Recovered, Guitar Still Missinng

Police apprehend burglar and recover most of the stolen items

October 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
The late Tom Petty

Credit: Imagn/© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Headlines
Music News
News

Tom Petty, the late musician was a musical legacy and sadly some culprit stole some priceless memorabilia from his storage unit in San Fernando Valley, California. Reports say the items stolen are worth more than $100,000.

One of Tom Petty’s engineer had the storage unit with the late singer’s guitars, guns and hard drives with unreleased songs recorded before his passing along with other items owned by the singer. A man broke into the storage unit taking several items this past September.

Police have reportedly caught the thief who confessed to the crime and has been arrested for burglary.  As of now the guns and hard drives were recovered. They are still trying to find leads to get his guitars back.

Via: Fox News

Tags: 
Tom Petty
Burglary
Theft
Stolen
Memorabilia
Unreleased Songs
guitars
Hard Drives
Sorage Unit

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes