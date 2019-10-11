Tom Pettys Stolen Memorabilia Recovered, Guitar Still Missinng

Tom Petty, the late musician was a musical legacy and sadly some culprit stole some priceless memorabilia from his storage unit in San Fernando Valley, California. Reports say the items stolen are worth more than $100,000.

One of Tom Petty’s engineer had the storage unit with the late singer’s guitars, guns and hard drives with unreleased songs recorded before his passing along with other items owned by the singer. A man broke into the storage unit taking several items this past September.

Police have reportedly caught the thief who confessed to the crime and has been arrested for burglary. As of now the guns and hard drives were recovered. They are still trying to find leads to get his guitars back.

Via: Fox News