Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Spoke With A Jamaican Accent During The Golden Globe Awards

Looks like Chet Hanks had a good time on the red carpet last night.

Tom Hanks’ family joined him at the Golden Globes last night as he was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. While on the red carpet and during the award show his son Chet spoke with a Jamaican accent.

Chet posted a video of himself on the red carpet with the caption: “BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN CHUNE IN”

His mom Rita Wilson didn’t seem to mind as she was cracking up the whole time. She even commented on his post, “Maybe the best laugh of the night.”

Throughout the show, Chet commented on everything taking place while doing an accent. He posted clips from their front-row table on his Instagram story.

Via: Consequence Of Sound