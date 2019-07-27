‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Is Coming To Dallas!

July 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Tom Felton

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features

Last year the city of Dallas was graced with our first ever Leaky Con. If you’re wondering what Leaky Con is, it’s a traveling Harry Potter fan convention. They’ve made stops all over the world, and last year was the first time they've stopped in Dallas. Their first time here was such a success that they've returned.

One of the newly announced guests for this year’s convention is Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy throughout the entire Harry Potter series. Pass holders can sign up for autographs, photographs and be apart of a Q&A Tom. 

He's doing a lot more than just showing up and taking pictures. This time around Tom will be performing at Leaky Con for the first time. That’s right for those you who didn’t know, Tom Felton is also a musician and will be having a concert that Saturday at the convention.

Are you excited? Leaky Con is taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in down town Dallas from August 9th to the 11th.

Via: Guide Live

Tags: 
Tom Felton
Draco Malfoy
Harry Potter
Leaky Con
Dallas

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes