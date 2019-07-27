‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Is Coming To Dallas!

Last year the city of Dallas was graced with our first ever Leaky Con. If you’re wondering what Leaky Con is, it’s a traveling Harry Potter fan convention. They’ve made stops all over the world, and last year was the first time they've stopped in Dallas. Their first time here was such a success that they've returned.

One of the newly announced guests for this year’s convention is Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco Malfoy throughout the entire Harry Potter series. Pass holders can sign up for autographs, photographs and be apart of a Q&A Tom.

He's doing a lot more than just showing up and taking pictures. This time around Tom will be performing at Leaky Con for the first time. That’s right for those you who didn’t know, Tom Felton is also a musician and will be having a concert that Saturday at the convention.

Are you excited? Leaky Con is taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in down town Dallas from August 9th to the 11th.

Via: Guide Live