Tom DeLonge Had An Awkward Moment When A Blink-182 Song Was Played At A Baseball Game He Attended

What's more awkward than running into an ex with their new partner. Listening to your old band play your song at a baseball game.

Well it looked awkward for the most part. Over the weekend former Blink-182 front man Tom DeLonge, attended a San Diego Padres baseball game. While he was there the stadium played a sing along game on the video board. The song, 'All The Small Things' by Blink-182.

DeLonge posted a video on Facebook of the crowd singing with the caption, 'Awkward'. Check out the hilarious video below.

Via: NME