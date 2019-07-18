Check Out The First Trailer For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise Surprised Fans At Comic-Con With A Special Debut Of The Trailer

July 18, 2019
The first official trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is finally here. The film’s star, Tom Cruise stopped by Comic-Con in San Diego to debut the trailer. Check it out below:

Fans at Comic-Con went nuts when they were surprised with a special viewing of the trailer. The 8,000 seat room was full for a panel on ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ when Cruise walked on the stage to shock the many in attendance.

According to Cruise, all the flying in the trailer was real, as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a love letter to aviation. The film also stars Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller. It is expected to hit theaters next June.

Via Newsday

