Someone Replaced Robert Downey Jr. In 'Iron Man' With Tom Cruise

September 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Iron Man Statue

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

More than ten years ago no one would have thought to cast Robert Downey Jr. in a superhero movie. So when word got out that Marvel planned on making an Iron Man movie several names came up before RDJ. 

One of the actors rumored to play Tony Stark was none other than Maverick himself, Tom Cruise. Could you imagine what Iron Man would have been like with Cruise playing the iconic superhero? 

Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore. Someone went out of their way to put Cruise’ face on RDJ’s. Check out the video below of Tom Cruise delivering the line ‘I am Iron Man’, it’s just not the same. 

Via: CNet

