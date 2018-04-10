T.J. Miller Arrested For Calling In Fake Bomb Threat

Former "Silicone Valley" star T.J. Miller was arrested Monday night at LaGuardia Airport for an alleged fake bomb threat. The incident happened on March 18 while onboard Amtrak train 2258 heading to Penn Station in New York City. Miller was reportedly intoxicated at the time. An Amtrak attendant claims Miller was kicked off the train after acting belligerent and "exchanged profanity" with a female passenger.

Miller then called 911, telling authorities that the woman had a bomb in her bag. Miller told the police that he was on 2256, not 2258. Authorities stopped train 2256 and 2258, turning up nothing. Authorities later learned that the threat was a result of a grudge Miller had against the woman.

Officials say the fake threat caused 926 man hours-worth of delays and disrupted multiple law enforcement agencies and bomb squads.

Miller was released on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.

