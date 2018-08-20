"Disruptive" Passenger Dressed As Tinkerbell Kicked Off Flight

A Ryanair flight Friday morning from London to Poland was delayed a little after a passenger, described as "unruly" and "disruptive" had to be removed the flight. The male passenger also happened to be dressed like Tinkerbell.

Ryanair passenger dressed as Tinkerbell thrown off for 'disruptive behaviour' https://t.co/Be6iOVm2i0 pic.twitter.com/9cPkPsBOnJ — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 17, 2018

Police arrived on the scene to haul the man off the plane, where one of the officers reportedly had to "adjust the man's wings."

Via Fox News