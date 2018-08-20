"Disruptive" Passenger Dressed As Tinkerbell Kicked Off Flight

August 20, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Tinkerbell, Peter Pan, Digital
Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Movies & TV
Shows

A Ryanair flight Friday morning from London to Poland was delayed a little after a passenger, described as "unruly" and "disruptive" had to be removed the flight.  The male passenger also happened to be dressed like Tinkerbell.

Police arrived on the scene to haul the man off the plane, where one of the officers reportedly had to "adjust the man's wings." 

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Peter Pan
Tinkerbell
costume
Male
Flight
travel
funny
plane
Police