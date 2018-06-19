Tiffany Haddish Rocked 9 Different Outfits For The MTV Movie Awards, Including Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

Tiffany Haddish is THE comedienne of 2018.

On Monday night, Haddish became the first ever black female comic to host the MTV Movie Awards. Needless to say, she hosted with a lot of style and a whole lot of hilarity! In fact, she changed outfits nine different times!

She started off with this beautiful and leggy silver number on the red carpet.

Tiffany Haddish’s MTV Movie & TV Awards Outfits Were Risky In The Best Way https://t.co/1ewluCe130 pic.twitter.com/gownWpM9Tj — Isabella Books (@bellabookstore) June 17, 2018

Now, some of her dresses were far less serious. There was a bathrobe. She transformed into Aubrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's. She even got pregnant just looking at Michael B. Jordan. However, our favorite look was Meghan Markle's wedding dress!

Tiffany Haddish Hosts #MTVAwards in Meghan Markle-Inspired Wedding Dress https://t.co/332ExuweLM — People (@people) June 19, 2018

By the way, Tiffany also won an award for Best Comedic Performance!