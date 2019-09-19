Thomas Middleditch Thanks ‘Swinging’ For Saving his Marriage

'Swinging' saves Middleditch's marriage

September 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Actor Thomas Middleditch

Credit: Imagn/© imageSPACE

Billy Kidd
Thomas Middleditch, known actor from “Silicon Valley” is being open about his marriage.  In an interview with Playboy, he revealed that he and his wife of four years, Mollie Gates dipped their toes into the “swinging scene.”

He did not want to express too much information, because he did not want to upset or trouble with his wife, but he did explain that it was not until after he was married that he asked to get non-traditional with their marriage and to his surprise his wife was willing to “figure it out” with him and experiment.

Besides figuring out, Middleditch claims, “swinging saved their marriage.” He explains, the couple has rules, and function as a unit. The arrangement leads itself to some creativity. 

"It's a perpetual state of management and communication, I'm gas, and she's brakes.” He shares, “This is actually the premise for a comedy series we're writing together."

Via: CNN

