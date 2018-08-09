Things To Do In DFW This Weekend Aug 10-13

We know that the school year is upon us and you want to have some last minute fun before being busy with schoolwork. So here are a few things that are happening this weekend (Aug 10-13) in the metroplex.

The anticipated Texas LIVE will be opening this weekend. There will be opportunities to try our the new restaurants, numerous bars and even concerts. Texas LIVE will also host watch parties this weekend as the Rangers take on the Yankees.

Marvel Universe Live comes to the American Airlines Center this weekend on Aug 9-12 and will be at coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center on Aug 16-19. A family friendly show that features the classic Marvel heroes as they take on villans in this awesome show.

For the 21 and up audience, Dallas Margarita Festival is coming to Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ. There will be street tacos, live music, and 15 bars giving there signature margs.

If you want to get wet, the Deep Ellum Water Ballon Wars will be happening this weekend outside the venue Trees. There will be food, water balloon fights and live music.

