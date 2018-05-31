These Swarming Mayflies Will Give You Nightmares

Back in 2012, Texas experienced one of the most insane cricket mating seasons of all time. Crickets were EVERYWHERE! You couldn't get out of the car without getting hit by a few. It was the Texas equivalent of the famous bug tunnel in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Video of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (4/10) Movie CLIP - Spikes and Bugs (1984) HD

Well, we just got trumped by the mayflies of Louisiana.

We know what you're thinking...mayflies aren't scary? And for the most part they aren't...until they start swarming. Sandy Hickman, who lives in Slidell, Louisiana captured this real-life mayfly nightmare while trying to get gas.

Uhhhhhh, NOPE! We will not be getting gas today.