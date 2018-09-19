What Would You Do If These Dirty Feet Sat Next To You On A Plane?

OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG! Who goes anywhere with feet this dirty???????

Ok, we'll just say it. Bare feet on an airplane should never be a thing. It's just plain gross. Not to mention, it's especially rude (clean or not) to prop them up on the armrest of the seat in front of you!

Now that we've made that clear, what would you do if these bad boys were sitting next to you?

what would you do? A post shared by PIZZASLIME (@pizzaslime) on Sep 18, 2018 at 10:50am PDT

This is NOT ok. These are the feet that will haunt your dreams forever. Airplanes and airports should have a sock vending machine.

Look if you like having dirty feet, great. More power to you! But you can't inflict those things on other people. They have to remain on the ground.