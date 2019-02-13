Wanna Get Intimate With Your Significant Other? There's A Button For That!

February 13, 2019
Do we really need a button for sex? Uhhh, that's what emojis are for!

Believe it or not, but there is currently a kickstarter happening for a sex "easy button", called LoveSync. Here's how it works...each partner gets a button. When one of you is feeling frisky, press the button. That button will instantly notify your partner. If you get a swirling green light back, then you are good to go! Woohoo!

Well ok then. Not sure there's a real need for this product, but weirdly, it's very close to it's goal of $7,500.

