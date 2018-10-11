There's An Instagram Account Devoted To Tom Hardy Holding Dogs

October 11, 2018
Billy Kidd
Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy loves dogs. So much so, he once brought one of his famous mutts to a movie premiere and walked the red carpet with her. Adorable right!

Well, we've found the greatest Instagram account ever! It's a combination of Tom Hardy and dogs! Actaully, it's nothing but pictures of Tom Hardy holding dogs. It will give you all feels.

A post shared by @ tomhardyholdingdogs on

Do a little dance, be a good boy, get boned tonight

A post shared by @ tomhardyholdingdogs on

"To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever."

A post shared by @ tomhardyholdingdogs on

Spread 'em, Tom.

A post shared by @ tomhardyholdingdogs on

New dog, who dis?

A post shared by @ tomhardyholdingdogs on

It doesn't get any cuter than this! Click HERE for more pics.

