Popeyes’ Fried Chicken Sandwich Is So Popular A Dallas Strip Club Is Now Giving Them Away

August 23, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Popeyes restaurant

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Everyone has been talking out about the new fried chicken sandwich from Popeye’s, some claim it’s better than or just as good as Chik-Fil-A’s. Looks like it might be better as some Popeyes restaurants in DFW are now sold out of the elusive sandwich. 

One Dallas strip club started giving away free Popeyes fried chicken sandwiches with an entry fee. 

While Supplies Last. Who want one?

A post shared by AODDALLAS (@dallasaod) on

The strip club posted a picture on Instagram of the 100 sandwiches they had delivered from Favor. 

On the way 100 Sandwiches first come first serve!

A post shared by AODDALLAS (@dallasaod) on

Popeyes is starting to give Chick-Fil-A a run for their money. A few customers posted on Twitter that they had to wait about 30 minutes at the drive-thru, as cars were stretched around Popeyes. 

Popeyes spokesperson Dori Alvarez, confirmed that a few restaurants have temporarily sold out of the new fried chicken sandwich. DFW is said to be getting more shipments but no one is quite sure when. According to Guidelive, there are only four Popeyes restaurants in the area that are still serving the fried chicken sandwich.

Here are the restaurants that claim to have the fried chicken sandwich:

19304 Preston Road in Dallas

8393 Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills 

6601 Lake Worth Blvd. in Fort Worth

696 W. I-30 in Royse City

