Aunt Jemima Now Sells Pancakes In A Cup

Breakfast just tastes so much better in a cup for some reason. There’s cereal, yogurt, and oatmeal in a cup, and now there are pancakes in a cup.

Aunt Jemima has the solution for when your craving pancakes but are in a hurry. Introducing Aunt Jemima’s Pancakes On The Go. The cup-sized pancake comes in two flavors, Buttermilk & Maple and Chocolate Chip.

These pancakes in a cup are so simple, just add water and stick in the microwave and you have a pancake. Sounds way easier than mixing batter and pouring on a hot skillet right?

Grocery stores around the country are slowly starting to roll out Aunt Jemima’s Pancakes On The Go; they are currently available at Randalls. Will you be trying these pancakes in a cup?

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle