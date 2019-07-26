Aunt Jemima Now Sells Pancakes In A Cup
Breakfast just tastes so much better in a cup for some reason. There’s cereal, yogurt, and oatmeal in a cup, and now there are pancakes in a cup.
Aunt Jemima has the solution for when your craving pancakes but are in a hurry. Introducing Aunt Jemima’s Pancakes On The Go. The cup-sized pancake comes in two flavors, Buttermilk & Maple and Chocolate Chip.
These pancakes in a cup are so simple, just add water and stick in the microwave and you have a pancake. Sounds way easier than mixing batter and pouring on a hot skillet right?
Grocery stores around the country are slowly starting to roll out Aunt Jemima’s Pancakes On The Go; they are currently available at Randalls. Will you be trying these pancakes in a cup?
Combine this with one of the Jimmy Dean's Simple Scrambles and you've got yourself a complete breakfast that'll take up both cup holders in your car. Aunt Jemima spotted Andrea D at Giant. Jimmy Dean spotted by Amanda Y at Target.
Via: Yahoo Lifestyle