Aunt Jemima Now Sells Pancakes In A Cup

July 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Pancakes on a Fork

Photo By Getty Images

Breakfast just tastes so much better in a cup for some reason. There’s cereal, yogurt, and oatmeal in a cup, and now there are pancakes in a cup. 

Aunt Jemima has the solution for when your craving pancakes but are in a hurry. Introducing Aunt Jemima’s Pancakes On The Go. The cup-sized pancake comes in two flavors, Buttermilk & Maple and Chocolate Chip. 

These pancakes in a cup are so simple, just add water and stick in the microwave and you have a pancake. Sounds way easier than mixing batter and pouring on a hot skillet right? 

Grocery stores around the country are slowly starting to roll out Aunt Jemima’s Pancakes On The Go; they are currently available at Randalls. Will you be trying these pancakes in a cup? 

Combine this with one of the Jimmy Dean's Simple Scrambles and you've got yourself a complete breakfast that'll take up both cup holders in your car. Aunt Jemima spotted Andrea D at Giant. Jimmy Dean spotted by Amanda Y at Target.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #breakfast #pancakes #food #foodpics #instafood #instagood #foodstagram #eeeeeats #nom #nomnomnom

A post shared by The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) on

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle

