The Most Popular Holiday Cookies From Each State
For as long as people can remember, cookies have always been a staple during the holiday season.
But which holiday cookie is your state's favorite?
Well, thanks to General Mills, we now know.
Reasearchers took data from Bettycrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com to find out what cookie recipes were being clicked on the most from regions of the country and even each state.
“People like a nod to something familiar,” said Cathy Swanson Wheaton, executive editor for several Pillsbury and Betty Crocker cookbooks . “It’s really fun to see that some of the eastern states selected an Italian cookie as their favorite, and I think that might speak to their Italian heritage. And some of the southern states tended to choose nut-based recipes. For example, Georgia picked a pecan recipe and they’re the number one pecan producer in the United States.”
And here's what they found:
Alabama: Sugar cookie M&M's bars
Alaska: Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes
Arizona: Sugar cookie cutouts
Arkansas: Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes
California: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Colorado: Easy spritz cookies
Connecticut: Easy holiday oatmeal cookies
Delaware: Easy Italian Christmas cookies
Florida: Peanut butter blossoms
Georgia: Cream cheese pecan cookies
Hawaii: Easy gingerbread cookies
Idaho: Candy cane cookies
Illinois: Easy spritz cookies
Indiana: Mexican wedding cakes
Iowa: Swedish Kringla
Kansas: Easy Christmas crinkle cookies
Kentucky: Peanut butter blossoms
Louisiana: Nutella swirled meringue cookies
Maine: 2-ingredient PB-chocolate truffles
Maryland: Christmas snickerdoodles
Massachusetts: Sugar cookie M&M's bars
Michigan: Easy Kolaczki cookies
Minnesota: Christmas snickerdoodles
Mississippi: Sugar cookie M&M's bars
Missouri: Cake mix gooey butter cookies
Montana: Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes
Nebraska: Peanut butter-chocolate chookies
Nevada: Peanut butter blossoms
New Hampshire: Easy Italian Christmas cookies
New Jersey: Easy Italian Christmas cookies
New Mexico: Sugar cookie cutouts
New York: Black and white cookies
North Carolina: Sugar cookie M&M's bars
North Dakota: Easy spritz cookies
Ohio: Buckeye delights
Oklahoma: Easy Christmas crinkle cookies
Oregon: Sugar cookie cutouts
Pennsylvania: Peanut butter blossoms
Rhode Island: Easy Italian Christmas cookies
South Carolina: Peanut butter blossoms
South Dakota: Easy Christmas crinkle cookies
Tennessee: Sugar cookie M&M's bars
Texas: Sugar cookie cutouts
Utah: Melted snowman sugar cookies
Vermont: 2-Ingredient PB-chocolate truffles
Virginia: Easy Christmas crinkle cookies
Washington: Easy spritz cookies
West Virginia: Easy peanut butter cookie cups
Wisconsin: German almond cookies
Wyoming: Peanut butter blossoms
-story via thrillist.com