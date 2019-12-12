The Most Popular Holiday Cookies From Each State

For as long as people can remember, cookies have always been a staple during the holiday season.

But which holiday cookie is your state's favorite?

Well, thanks to General Mills, we now know.

Reasearchers took data from Bettycrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com to find out what cookie recipes were being clicked on the most from regions of the country and even each state.

“People like a nod to something familiar,” said Cathy Swanson Wheaton, executive editor for several Pillsbury and Betty Crocker cookbooks . “It’s really fun to see that some of the eastern states selected an Italian cookie as their favorite, and I think that might speak to their Italian heritage. And some of the southern states tended to choose nut-based recipes. For example, Georgia picked a pecan recipe and they’re the number one pecan producer in the United States.”

And here's what they found:

Alabama: Sugar cookie M&M's bars

Alaska: Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes

Arizona: Sugar cookie cutouts

Arkansas: Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes

California: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Colorado: Easy spritz cookies

Connecticut: Easy holiday oatmeal cookies

Delaware: Easy Italian Christmas cookies

Florida: Peanut butter blossoms

Georgia: Cream cheese pecan cookies

Hawaii: Easy gingerbread cookies

Idaho: Candy cane cookies

Illinois: Easy spritz cookies

Indiana: Mexican wedding cakes

Iowa: Swedish Kringla

Kansas: Easy Christmas crinkle cookies

Kentucky: Peanut butter blossoms

Louisiana: Nutella swirled meringue cookies

Maine: 2-ingredient PB-chocolate truffles

Maryland: Christmas snickerdoodles

Massachusetts: Sugar cookie M&M's bars

Michigan: Easy Kolaczki cookies

Minnesota: Christmas snickerdoodles

Mississippi: Sugar cookie M&M's bars

Missouri: Cake mix gooey butter cookies

Montana: Easiest-ever Russian tea cakes

Nebraska: Peanut butter-chocolate chookies

Nevada: Peanut butter blossoms

New Hampshire: Easy Italian Christmas cookies

New Jersey: Easy Italian Christmas cookies

New Mexico: Sugar cookie cutouts

New York: Black and white cookies

North Carolina: Sugar cookie M&M's bars

North Dakota: Easy spritz cookies

Ohio: Buckeye delights

Oklahoma: Easy Christmas crinkle cookies

Oregon: Sugar cookie cutouts

Pennsylvania: Peanut butter blossoms

Rhode Island: Easy Italian Christmas cookies

South Carolina: Peanut butter blossoms

South Dakota: Easy Christmas crinkle cookies

Tennessee: Sugar cookie M&M's bars

Texas: Sugar cookie cutouts

Utah: Melted snowman sugar cookies

Vermont: 2-Ingredient PB-chocolate truffles

Virginia: Easy Christmas crinkle cookies

Washington: Easy spritz cookies

West Virginia: Easy peanut butter cookie cups

Wisconsin: German almond cookies

Wyoming: Peanut butter blossoms

-story via thrillist.com