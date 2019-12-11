The Cure Performs "Pictures Of You" At 30th Anniversary Show

The British band, The Cure performed hits from their landmark 1989 album ‘Disintegration’ at their 30th Anniversary Show.

Disintegration show celebrated the bands eighth album with a live show at the Sydney Opera House. When the album was released it peaked the number three spot in UK album charts.

The Cure played the record with a full band, featuring lead singer Robert Smith alongside Simon Gallup, Jason Cooper, Roger O’Donnell and Reeves Gabrels.

The band’s performance from the Sydney’s Opera House has been released with the video from the show. The video shows performances of three songs from the show “Plainsong,” “Pictures of You” and ““Disintegration.”

Watch the video below.

Video of The Cure - &quot;Pictures Of You&quot; | Live at Sydney Opera House

Via: Rolling Stone