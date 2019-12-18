The Comic Strip ‘The Far Side’ Is Back

A quarter century after ‘The Far Side’ creator Gary Larson decided to retire his comic strip cartoons, he decided to reemerge his content with an official website. Check out TheFarSide.com, the first official online home of The Far Side! By Gary Larson.

Far Side creator Gary Larson launches website with promise of new work https://t.co/gkvb9wfiAO — Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 17, 2019

YAY FOR GARY LARSON!!!!! https://t.co/XflC9EiejM — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 18, 2019

The single-panel cartoon used to run daily in newspapers from 1980 to 1995. During those fifteen years, The Far Side went from a being controversial comic to one of the most beloved cartoons of its time. Now classics and new content can be seen daily and are simply a click away.

The official website for the cartoon launched Monday, with a selection of cartoons and a few new sketches.

Beginning in 2020, in commemoration of the fortieth anniversary of The Far Side, will periodically show new work by Gray Larson, himself.

Via: CNN