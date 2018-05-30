Texas Woman Thought To Be Dead Was Actually Taking A Nap In A Canal To Beat The Heat

The Texas heat claims another victim...sort of. At least that's what authorities thought after trying to fish a live body out of a canal.

Ladies and gents, we can't make this stuff up. A Texas woman opted to take a quick nap in a canal filled with water to get away from the heat. Just one problem, the police thought she was dead.

As the rescue team went in to fish out her dead body, much to their surprise, she wasn't dead at all. In fact, she had just been taking a nap. The rescue efforts had awoken her from her slumber.

We must admit, it was a creative way to keep cool. Perhaps not the safest, but creative nonetheless.

*Just so you know, we aren't 100% sure this story actually happened in Texas. The Instagram account @texan_tough claims it happened in Texas. However, upon further investigation, we could not confirm the location. Click HERE to read the original article.