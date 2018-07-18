Texas Woman Demanding Booze And Cigarettes Bites Nose Off Woman After Refusing To Leave Home

Jessica Collins was staying over at a friend's house near Houston when they went out with a neighbor Collins had never met before.

After the night out, the three made their way back to the neighbor's home, where Collins began demanding more drinks and cigarettes. When the homeowner, whom had never met Collins before, asked her to leave, Collins attacked. She lunged at the victim, allegedly pulled her to the ground by her hair, and bit her nose, ripping off a gigantic chunk with her teeth, which she then swallowed.

The victim told KTRK, "I didn't have time to react, to push her away. I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn't. All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth. I started calling my husband when I was in the ambulance. I was screaming, like, 'I don’t have a nose. I'm 28 years old and I don't have a nose anymore."

Collins, 41, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. She was released from the Harris County Jail on $1,000 bond.

A friend of the victim, known only as "Tatiana," started a GoFundMe hoping to cover her medical expenses, which could grow to an excess of $12,000.

Via Star Telegram



