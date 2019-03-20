This Texas Vineyard Is Letting Guests Drink Wine With Alpacas

Do you know what’s better than drinking wine outside during the springtime? Drinking wine with alpacas in the springtime.

Next month the Peach Creek Vineyard in College Station will be letting you drink wine and get close with alpacas. So close that you might get licked. On April 14th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. you will be able to hang out and take pictures with a bunch of fuzzy alpacas plus drink wine.

While at the event you can purchase products made from alpaca fibers, talk to the alpaca farmers and buy a bottle of wine straight from the vineyard. If you don't feel like drinking wine but are interested in hanging out with alpacas tickets start at $1. If you’re looking to buy a bottle for you and a friend tickets are $20, alpacas included.

There are a few places out there that offer goat yoga, but who wants to exercise when you're surrounde by cute goats? How about you enjoy a glass of wine and hang out with a bunch of cute alpacas instead.

Via: Narcity