Texas Teen Took His Mom To Prom

Most teens would shudder at the idea of taking their mom to prom. However, for one Texas teenager, it's all he's ever thought about doing.

Joe Moreno of Corpus Christi has always known his mother would be his prom date. And it's not because he couldn't get a date on his own, it's because his mom, Vanessa, never got the chance to dance the night away at her high school prom. In fact, Vanessa had to drop out of school because she was pregnant with Joe.

Fast forward, 18 years later and finally Vanessa gets the greatest gift of all...prom with her precious son.

Joe Moreno’s mom dropped out of high school at age 17 to have him. He wanted to say thank you. pic.twitter.com/qYuwUmh0yl — Dose (@dose) April 16, 2018

